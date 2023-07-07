Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for suspect in June 30 stabbing at gas station

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 6, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 6, 2023 03:20

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of a non-fatal stabbing last week at a gas station in Detroit.

The incident happened at about 7:55 p.m. in the 3400 block of Fenkell. Police say the stabbing happened after an altercation between the suspect and the 44-year-old victim.

Police say the suspect then ran after the stabbing.

DPD released a photo of the suspect, who is described as in his 40s to 50s, between 5 feet 6 inches tall and 5 feet 8 inches tall, and bald. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki shorts, white and blues, and a dark-colored bookbag.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

suspect-3400-block-of-fenkell.png
Police are searching for a suspect accused of a non-fatal stabbing last week at a gas station in Detroit. Detroit Police Department

First published on July 6, 2023 / 10:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.