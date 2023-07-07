Detroit police search for suspect in June 30 stabbing at gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of a non-fatal stabbing last week at a gas station in Detroit.

The incident happened at about 7:55 p.m. in the 3400 block of Fenkell. Police say the stabbing happened after an altercation between the suspect and the 44-year-old victim.

Police say the suspect then ran after the stabbing.

DPD released a photo of the suspect, who is described as in his 40s to 50s, between 5 feet 6 inches tall and 5 feet 8 inches tall, and bald. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki shorts, white and blues, and a dark-colored bookbag.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.