Detroit police searching for suspect in retail fraud at gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a suspect connected to a retail fraud at a gas station last month.

A suspect is wanted in connection to a retail fraud at a Marathon gas station in Detroit last month. Detroit Police Department

The incident happened at 8:36 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, at the Marathon gas station at 12721 Fenkell Ave.

After committing the crime, the suspect left the gas station in an older model gray Buick Enclave, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.