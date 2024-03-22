Detroit police search for suspects in fatal shooting of 18-year-old man

Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for suspects accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old man.

The shooting happened at about 5:45 p.m., on March 4, in the 3100 block of S. Liddesdale Street.

Police say three men got out of a stolen white 2018 Audi Q5, firing shots at the victim. The suspects left the scene and drove southbound on S. Liddesdale Street. The vehicle was later recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up, or submit a tip at detroitrewards.tv.