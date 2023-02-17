Detroit police search for suspect in fatal shooting of 14-year-old

Detroit police search for suspect in fatal shooting of 14-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the December fatal shooting of a 14-year-old in Detroit.

Authorities say the shooting happened at about 5:42 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the 19100 block of Biltmore Street.

On Thursday, the Detroit Police Department released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, adding that the suspect fled southbound on Asbury Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DPD Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.