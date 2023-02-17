Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for suspect in fatal shooting of 14-year-old

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit police search for suspect in fatal shooting of 14-year-old
Detroit police search for suspect in fatal shooting of 14-year-old 00:30

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the December fatal shooting of a 14-year-old in Detroit.

Authorities say the shooting happened at about 5:42 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the 19100 block of Biltmore Street.

On Thursday, the Detroit Police Department released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, adding that the suspect fled southbound on Asbury Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DPD Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

fpgsa6xwaaiyvjv.jpg
Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the December fatal shooting of a 14-year-old in Detroit. Detroit Police Department

First published on February 16, 2023 / 11:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.