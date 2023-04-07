Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run accident

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run accident
Detroit police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run accident 00:09

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are seeking the public's help in finding a driver who struck and killed a man in a March 2023 hit-and-run accident. 

According to the Detroit Police Department, a 59-year-old man was in the roadway in the area of Harper and Annsbury avenues when he was struck by an unknown suspect driving a blue Chevy Impala around 8:22 p.m. on March 20. 

Police says the suspect's vehicle will have front-end damage as a result of the accident. The vehicle was last seen southbound on Dickerson. 

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information on this case, call DPD's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2280, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 11:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.