Detroit police search for suspect accused in attempted carjacking, crash

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of attempting to carjack a vehicle and crashing the car more than a week ago.

The incident happened at about 7:35 a.m. on Dec. 12, in the 600 block of W. Bethune.

Police say the male suspect approached the victim's vehicle and demanded that they give up their belongings. He attempted to drive but struggled with the victim, crashing into a parked car.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police released footage of the attempted carjacking. You can watch the video above.

DPD says the suspect is described as between 15 and 20 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown eyes and no facial hair. He was wearing all-black clothing with gray accents.