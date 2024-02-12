Detroit police search for suspect in attempted armed robbery of 73-year-old man

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 12, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 12, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for an armed suspect who tried to rob a 73-year-old man.

The incident happened at 12:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, in the 3600 block of Woodward Ave.

Police say an armed suspect approached the 73-year-old man and pointed a gun at him, demanding he give him his money.

The victim distracted the suspect and got away with no injuries.

The suspect is described as a man who was wearing dark clothing and a gray knit hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.Tv.