Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for suspect in attempted armed robbery of 73-year-old man

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 12, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 12, 2024 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for an armed suspect who tried to rob a 73-year-old man. 

The incident happened at 12:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, in the 3600 block of Woodward Ave. 

Police say an armed suspect approached the 73-year-old man and pointed a gun at him, demanding he give him his money. 

The victim distracted the suspect and got away with no injuries. 

The suspect is described as a man who was wearing dark clothing and a gray knit hat. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.Tv

Sara Powers
sarapowers-final-june2022-caf-4849.jpg

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 11:28 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.