Detroit police search for suspect in armed robbery of 24-year-old woman

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public as they search for a suspect wanted in connection to the armed robbery of a 24-year-old woman Thursday.

Suspect wanted in the armed robbery of a 24-year-old woman at her residence in Detroit. Detroit Police Department

The incident happened at about 1:41 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, in the 22000 block of Plymouth.

Police say the 24-year-old victim invited the suspect into her residence. The suspect then assaulted the woman with a weapon, took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the residence.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-30s, being 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a full beard, who was last seen wearing a black hat, sunglasses, a gray T-shirt, green pants and black Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroit Rewards.TV.