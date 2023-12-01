Detroit police search for retail theft suspect
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a retail theft suspect, according to a social media post on X.
The incident happened on Nov. 19 around 1:30 p.m. at a Family Dollar on Gariot Avenue, police said.
The suspect is wanted for stealing multiple items, according to authorities.
Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.