Detroit police search for retail theft suspect

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a retail theft suspect, according to a social media post on X

The incident happened on Nov. 19 around 1:30 p.m. at a Family Dollar on Gariot Avenue, police said. 

The suspect is wanted for stealing multiple items, according to authorities. 

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP. 

First published on December 1, 2023 / 12:58 PM EST

