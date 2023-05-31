Detroit police search for person of interest in connection with 2 murders, other crimes

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man was killed at a Coney Island after he was robbed of jewelry and designer glasses. Now, police say they believe a person of interest in the case is hiding out in Ohio.

D'Antonio Jones, 28, is one of possibly three people connected to the murder and multiple other crimes across the city. He was also allegedly involved in a police chase that ultimately led to a five hours long barricade situation on the city's west side.

"We believe he is armed and dangerous," said Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

Police are identifying Jones as a member of what they describe as a violent group connected to a carjacking, two murders, and other crimes.

One of them happened at L. George's Coney Island on Evergreen and Joy roads, where a man was robbed and murdered over his jewelry and designer glasses.

"Prior to the shooting at the L. Georges Coney Island, he was videotaped inside one of our Green Light locations, 45 minutes matching full description of clothing and everything else."

Fitzgerald says a car that was spotted at the scene of the coney island was found in Ohio.

He says the Chrysler 200 belonged to a family member of Jones and believes he's now hiding out in Cincinnati.

"We believe he has family in the Cincinnati area and he also has family in the Kentucky area, but we believe because of where the car was, he was last seen in Cincinnati."

Jones is one of possibly three people who led police on a chase in a stolen jeep before it ended on Detroit's west side.

It sparked an hours-long barricade situation in Ana Garcia's home.

Garcia and her family managed to escape after reporting they heard something in the basement, but Jones or one of the other two people wasn't there.

"It was very scary. My son is 10 years old. He was very afraid," he said.

Fitzgerald says police need the public's help to find not only Jones, but possibly up to two people who were sent on a violent crime spree in just seven days

"Please do not approach. Just call 911," he said.

Fitzgerald says you can also call Crime Stoppers where you can leave an anonymous tip.