Detroit police search for parents of 9-year-old boy found wandering

Supreme Court to hear abortion pill case, FEMA relief deadline and more top stories

Supreme Court to hear abortion pill case, FEMA relief deadline and more top stories

Supreme Court to hear abortion pill case, FEMA relief deadline and more top stories

The Detroit Police Department is searching for the parents of a 9-year-old boy who was found wandering on Tuesday. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for the parents of a 9-year-old boy who was found wandering on Tuesday.

At about 8:30 p.m., authorities were called to a gas station in the area of Mt. Elliot and E. Grand Boulevard for a child who was lost. The child was taken to DPD's Seventh Precinct.

The boy told officers his name was Jayden Brown, and he "walked away from an unknown steakhouse somewhere on the east side," according to police.

Jayden is described as 4 feet 8 inches tall and about 60 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the child or knows his parents is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5701.