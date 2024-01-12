Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for 14-year-old boy missing for a week

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Davyon Passmore Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 14-year-old Davyon Passmore, who was last seen on Jan. 5.

Police say the teen reportedly left his home in the 800 block of Calumet Street without permission and failed to return home.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.

