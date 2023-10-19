Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old boy last seen Oct. 18

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Coreon Pearson, who was last seen on Oct. 18.

Police say the teen was last seen at about 7:55 a.m. in the 10400 block of Somerset, where he left his home without permission. The teen's family told police that he has a health condition and needs him medication. 

Coreon is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5901.

Detroit police search for missing teen Coreon Pearson
Detroit Police Department

First published on October 18, 2023 / 9:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

