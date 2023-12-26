Detroit police search for 41-year-old woman missing for a week, failed to show up to work

Crystal Walker Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for 41-year-old Crystal Walker, who was last seen on Dec. 20.

Police say Walker was last seen in the 19000 block of Albion and failed to show up to work the following day.

Walker is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, about 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded coat, a black and gray long-sleeve shirt, jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940.