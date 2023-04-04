Detroit police search for missing 70-year-old man
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 70-year-old man who left his residence and did not return home.
Muhammed Aziz-Abdul was last seen in the 2000 block of W. Grand Blvd. at about 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4.
He was last seen wearing a black cap with a "D" on the front of it, a blue jacket, black pants and black shoes.
According to his caregiver, Aziz-Abdul suffers from schizophrenia.
Police describe him as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 160 to 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301.
