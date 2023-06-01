Detroit police search for missing 46-year-old woman

Tanyel Sharp Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 46-year-old woman.

Tanyel Sharp was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, in the 6400 block of Warwick.

Police say Sharp was last seen at her home on Sunday, and since that day, her daughter has been unable to contact her.

She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with brown eyes and a blonde wig.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.