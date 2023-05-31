Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for missing 45-year-old man missing since March 28

Eric Griffey Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 45-year-old man who has not been seen in two months.

Eric Griffey was last seen at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, in the 3200 block of Glendale.

His family told police Griffey suffers from schizophrenia, and they are concerned for his well-being.

Police describe him as being 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair, a gray goatee and brown eyes. 

He was last seen wearing a tan jacket and tan pants. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001. 

First published on May 31, 2023 / 11:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

