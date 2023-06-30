Detroit police search for missing 44-year-old man last seen on June 26

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for 44-year-old Marvin McDade, who has been missing since Monday.

The Detroit Police Department says McDade left his home in the 900 block of E. Grand Boulevard and did not return home. His guardian reported that he suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

McDade is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5701.