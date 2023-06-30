Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for missing 44-year-old man last seen on June 26

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 29, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 29, 2023 04:40

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for 44-year-old Marvin McDade, who has been missing since Monday.

The Detroit Police Department says McDade left his home in the 900 block of E. Grand Boulevard and did not return home. His guardian reported that he suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

McDade is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5701.

marvin-mcdade.jpg
Marvin McDade Detroit Police Department

First published on June 29, 2023 / 11:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.