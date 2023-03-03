Detroit police search for missing 42-year-old man

Calvin Barnett Detroit Police Department





(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 42-year-old man who has been missing since Monday, Feb. 27.

Police say Calvin Barnett left his residence in the 1000 block of Grand Blvd. on Feb. 27 and hasn't been seen since.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he left his residence, and his caregiver says he suffers from schizophrenia.

Police describe Barnett as a Black man, 5 foot 8 and about 174 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701.