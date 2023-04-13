Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for missing 25-year-old woman

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Chakyra Bryant Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 25-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday. 

Chakyra Bryant was last seen at 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. She left her residence in the 11600 block of Belleterre Ave. and did not return home. 

According to Bryant's mother, she suffers from bipolar disorder. 

Police describe her as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 111 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001. 

