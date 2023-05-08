Detroit police search for missing 20-year-old man

CBS New Detroit Digital Brief for May 8, 2023

Demartey Hawkins Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 20-year-old man who was last seen Thursday.

Demartey Hawkins was last seen at about 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, in the 3700 block of Gratiot.

A family member told police that Hawkins suffers from schizophrenia.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the Bart Simpson character, black jogging pants and purple shoes.

He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701.