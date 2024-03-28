Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for missing 16-year-old girl last seen on March 28

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 16-year-old Azaria Brown, who was last seen on Thursday.

Police say the teen left her home in the 11000 block of Portlance Avenue and has not returned.

Azaria is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

