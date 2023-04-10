Detroit police search for missing 16-year-old boy

Police are searching for Tayshaun Linnear, 16, who has been missing since March 24. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since March 24.

Tayshaun Linnear left his residence in the 8000 block of Warwick at about 7 p.m. on March 24 and did not return home.

Police say he was last seen wearing a green winter coat, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white "Nike" shoes.

He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.