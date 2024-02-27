Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old girl who didn't return home after school

Zhari Craig Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who didn't return home after school on Monday. 

Police say Zhari Craig was last seen in the morning on Feb. 26 and is missing from her home in the 16500 block of Oakfield. 

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with "Free Young Thug" on the back in green font, a black jumpsuit and purple and black Jordan shoes. She also had a black and gray backpack. 

Craig is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 lbs., with brown eyes and black and blonde braids. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5801. 

