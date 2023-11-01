Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old girl

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for 14-year-old Martianna Turner, who has been missing since Wednesday evening.

Authorities say the teen was last seen at about 4 p.m. in the 14600 block of Prest, where she left her home without permission.

Martianna is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 135 pounds, with black hair in two braids. She was wearing a red har, gray earmuffs, a black "North Face" jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, black leather pants, and black, red and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at 313-596-5201.