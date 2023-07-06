Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old boy

Demetrius Adams Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Demetrius Adams left his residence in the 1600 block of Lawrence on Monday, July 3, to go to a recreation center and did not return home.

Police say he was last seen wearing a red "Nike" hooded sweatshirt with a white T-Shirt underneath, black jeans and black and red "Jordan" shoes.

He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.