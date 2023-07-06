Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old boy

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 6, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 6, 2023 03:20
demetrius-adams.png
Demetrius Adams Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. 

Demetrius Adams left his residence in the 1600 block of Lawrence on Monday, July 3, to go to a recreation center and did not return home. 

Police say he was last seen wearing a red "Nike" hooded sweatshirt with a white T-Shirt underneath, black jeans and black and red "Jordan" shoes. 

He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001. 

First published on July 6, 2023 / 12:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.