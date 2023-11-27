Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a 13-year-old girl who left her home without permission and did not return.

Naja James Detroit Police Department

Police say Naja James was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26. James left her home in the 16200 block of Lesure.

She was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood, a pink "Tom & Jerry" shirt, black leggings and Crocs.

According to the Detroit Police Department, James is described as being 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 130 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201.