Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a 13-year-old girl who left her home without permission and did not return. 

Naja James  Detroit Police Department

Police say Naja James was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26. James left her home in the 16200 block of Lesure. 

She was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood, a pink "Tom & Jerry" shirt, black leggings and Crocs. 

According to the Detroit Police Department, James is described as being 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 130 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201. 

