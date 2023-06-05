Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old boy

Javon Arnold Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday.

Javon Arnold was last seen at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, in the 7800 block of Stahelin.

Police say he left his residence without permission and did not return home.

Arnold was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants and gray shoes. He is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.