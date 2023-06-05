Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old boy

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 5, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 5, 2023 03:03
javon-arnold.png
Javon Arnold Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday. 

Javon Arnold was last seen at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, in the 7800 block of Stahelin.

Police say he left his residence without permission and did not return home. 

Arnold was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants and gray shoes. He is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 12:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.