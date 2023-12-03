Detroit police search for missing 11-year-old twin brothers

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for missing twin brothers.

Jeremiah Berry, 11, and Jeremy Berry, 11, left their home at the 15500 block of Mansfield on Dec. 2 around 10 a.m., police said.

Jeremiah is described by police as Black, 4'9", 109 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair, with an abrasion on his forehead.

He was last seen wearing a black coat with pink and blue stripes, green and gray top, and blue jeans.

Detroit police search for missing 11-year-old twins Jeremiah (left) and Jeremy (right) Berry. Detroit Police Department

Jeremy is described by police as Black, 5'1", 142 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair, with a scar on top of his forehead.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, black shirt, and burgundy jogging pants.

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5801.