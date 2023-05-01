Detroit police search for missing 11-year-old boy

Rhoneel Grant Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who left his home without permission Sunday.

Police say Rhoneel Grant left his residence on the 14800 block of Ilene Street around 12:47 p.m. Sunday, April 30, and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a black and green hooded sweatshirt and black jogging pants.

Rhoneel is 4-foot-8 and weighs 105 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Rhoneel's whereabouts, please call Detroit's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or 911.