Detroit police search for man who shot double amputee on Detroit's west side

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are investigating after a double amputee was shot while he was panhandling on Detroit's west side.

Clayton Willis, 64, says he started panhandling to survive, but never in a million years did he think it would nearly cost him his life.

"I've been up here for about a month," said Willis. "I was out here minding my business."

Willis, a double amputee, and in a wheelchair, showed CBS News Detroit the wound on the back of his head after he says a man randomly came up from behind and shot him.

"What made that man just shoot me and let me keep my money," he said. "He had something on his mind. Why, of all people, mess with a handicapped person who ain't got nothing, can't do nothing?"

Detroit police say it happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday on 8 Mile and the Southfield Freeway.

"It was unprovoked," said Detroit Police Commander Vernel Newson.

Newson says detectives are working on several leads, including a connection between this incident and others involving panhandlers.

"We've been dealing with a rash of panhandler victims where they've been threatened," he said.

Newson says there have been at least four incidents in that same area where a panhandler was threatened or a victim of violence.

It's unclear if the suspect who shot Willis is behind the other incidents, but police are working every angle to get to the bottom of it.

"We have to identify this individual sooner rather than later," Newson said.

"I hope and pray to god that the police catch him," Willis added.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2200.