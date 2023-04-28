Detroit police search for man wanted in Family Dollar armed robbery

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

The incident happened at about 12:14 p.m. on Friday, April 21, at the Family Dollar store in the 19700 block of Mound Road.

Police are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.