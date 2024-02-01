Detroit police search for 30-year-old man last seen on Christmas Eve 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 30-year-old Torrell Pearl, who was last seen by family on Dec. 24, 2023.

Police say he is missing from the 15000 block of Freeland Street and was last seen wearing a red jacket, khaki pants, and black boots.

His family reported that he suffers from mental illness.

Pearl is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Second Precinct at 313-596-5201.