Reward offered for information as Detroit police search for carjacking suspect

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who pulled a knife on a victim during a carjacking last week.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at a gas station in the 20000 block of Fenkell Ave.

Police say the suspect told the victim to get out of the vehicle, and then they got into an argument.

The argument then escalated to a physical altercation outside of the vehicle, and the suspect pulled out a knife.

According to police, the suspect then drove away in the victim's vehicle.

The suspect is described as a man who is believed to be between 35 to 40 years old. He was wearing a light-colored denim jacket, a black top with yellow designs, black pants and Timberland boots.

A $500 reward is being offered for information that moves the case forward.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Commercial Auto Theft Section at 313-596-2555, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip online at DetroitRewards.tv.