Detroit police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 15, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old girl who left her home and didn't return.

At about 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, Adreanna Wilson left her home in the 18400 block of Mansfield.

Police say she was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a pastel scarf and black boots.

In addition, Wilson is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 210 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit police's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.