Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 15, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 15, 2024 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old girl who left her home and didn't return.

At about 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, Adreanna Wilson left her home in the 18400 block of Mansfield. 

Police say she was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a pastel scarf and black boots. 

In addition, Wilson is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 210 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit police's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801. 

First published on January 15, 2024 / 1:55 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.