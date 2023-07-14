Detroit police search for 70-year-old man last seen over two weeks ago

Kenneth Ghee Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 70-year-old man who has been missing for over two weeks.

Police say Kenneth Ghee was last seen on Tuesday, June 27, in the 4900 block of Dailey St.

Ghee's daughter told police that she cannot get in contact with him, and he hasn't been seen or heard from since last month.

In addition, police say it is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

Ghee is described as being 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040.