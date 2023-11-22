Detroit police search for 70-year-old man last seen in March

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 70-year-old Ronald Cope, who was last seen on March 5.

Police say Cope's family has not seen or heard from him since then.

Cope, who was last seen at about noon in the 6000 block of Hartford, suffers from dementia.

He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.