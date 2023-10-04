Detroit police search for 67-year-old man last seen on Sept. 24

Reginald Smith Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 67-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Sept. 24.

Reginald Smith left his residence in the 20000 block of Keystone St. on Sunday, Sept. 24, and did not return home.

Police say he was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black pants and black and white "Puma" shoes.

Smith is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs., with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101.