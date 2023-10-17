Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for 50-year-old woman missing since Oct. 14

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 16, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 16, 2023 02:24

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are seeking the public's help in locating 50-year-old Kelly Bazzi, who was last seen on Oct. 14.

Police said Bazzi left her home in the 1700 block of Van Dyke and did not return. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a gray long-sleeve sweater, and green stretch pants. 

Her caregiver told police that she suffers from schizophrenia.

Bazzi is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.

Detroit police search missing woman Kelly Bazzi
Detroit police are searching for missing woman Kelly Bazzi, who was last seen on Oct. 14 Detroit Police Department

First published on October 16, 2023 / 8:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.