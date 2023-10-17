Detroit police search for 50-year-old woman missing since Oct. 14

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 16, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are seeking the public's help in locating 50-year-old Kelly Bazzi, who was last seen on Oct. 14.

Police said Bazzi left her home in the 1700 block of Van Dyke and did not return. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a gray long-sleeve sweater, and green stretch pants.

Her caregiver told police that she suffers from schizophrenia.

Bazzi is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.