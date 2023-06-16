Detroit police search for 50-year-old woman missing for more than a week

Maria Torres Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 50-year-old woman who was last seen over a week ago.

Maria Torres, 50, left her residence in the 1700 block of Van Dyke and didn't return home. She was last seen at about 3 p.m. on Monday, June 5.

Her caregiver told police that Torres suffers from schizophrenia.

She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701.