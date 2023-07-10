Detroit police search for 34-year-old woman who left hospital

Gabriela Gibson Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 34-year-old who was last seen leaving a local hospital on Saturday.

Gabriela Gibson was last seen at about 9:42 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, in the 22100 block of Moross, leaving Ascension St. John's Hospital.

Family members told police that Gibson suffers from mental illness.

She was last seen wearing a gray hospital gown and tan hospital socks.

Police describe her as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501.