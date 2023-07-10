Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for 34-year-old woman who left hospital

/ CBS Detroit

gabriela-gibson.png
Gabriela Gibson Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 34-year-old who was last seen leaving a local hospital on Saturday. 

Gabriela Gibson was last seen at about 9:42 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, in the 22100 block of Moross, leaving Ascension St. John's Hospital. 

Family members told police that Gibson suffers from mental illness. 

She was last seen wearing a gray hospital gown and tan hospital socks. 

Police describe her as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 9:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.