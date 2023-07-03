Detroit police search for 29-year-old woman missing since May 24

Gabrella Glenn Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing for over a month.

Gabrella Glenn was last seen sometime in the morning on Wednesday, May 24, in the 6200 block of Evaline.

Police say her family hasn't seen or heard from her since the 24th and are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 110 to 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101.