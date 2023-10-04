Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for 24-year-old man missing for nearly one week

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

carlos-gonzalez-colin.png
Carlos Gonzalez-Colin Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 24-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Thursday. 

Carlos Gonzalez-Colin was last seen at about 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, in the area of 7 Mile Road and Keystone Street and did not return home.

Police say Gonzalez-Colin is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 110 lbs., with brown eyes and dark brown hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101. 

First published on October 4, 2023 / 11:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

