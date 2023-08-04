Detroit police search for 24-year-old man last seen on July 31
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for 24-year-old Dennis Waiters, who was last seen on July 31.
Police say Waiters was last seen in the 11100 block of Gratiot. He was wearing a blue shirt, gray pants, and white shoes.
His caregiver reported that he suffered from schizophrenia.
Waiters is described as 6 feet, about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5901.
