Detroit police search for 24-year-old man last seen on July 31

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for 24-year-old Dennis Waiters, who was last seen on July 31.

Police say Waiters was last seen in the 11100 block of Gratiot. He was wearing a blue shirt, gray pants, and white shoes.

His caregiver reported that he suffered from schizophrenia.

Waiters is described as 6 feet, about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5901.

