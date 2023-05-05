Detroit police search for 2 armed suspects after man robbed at liquor store

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two armed suspects after a 44-year-old man was robbed after leaving a liquor store on the city's west side last month.

The incident happened at about 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at a liquor store in the 16300 block of W. Seven Mile Road.

Police say the victim was leaving the liquor store, and when he got to his vehicle, two armed men got out of a dark-colored Chevy SUV and demanded the victim's property.

The suspects took an iPhone and cash from the man and then left the area in their SUV, traveling westbound on Seven Mile Road.

No one was injured during this incident.

Police say one suspect was wearing all-black clothing, and the other was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and red jogging pants with white lines.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840.