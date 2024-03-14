Detroit police search for 16-year-old boy missing for over a week

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Landon Merriweather, who was last seen on March 4.

Police say the teen left his home in the 1200 block of Newport Street without permission and did not return home.

Family members told police that Landon suffers from schizophrenia.

The teen is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown eyes or black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and black and white Air Force One shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

Detroit Police Department