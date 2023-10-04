Detroit police search for 15-year-old girl who wasn't at Pontiac house when mother went to pick her up

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public as they search for a 15-year-old girl who left a home in Pontiac before her mother arrived to pick her up.

Saayah Logan was last seen at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. She was supposed to be picked up from a home in Pontiac but left that residence before her mother arrived.

Police Logan was last wearing a red "Nike" shirt, black leggings and gray "Crocs."

She is missing from her home in the 13000 block of Wilshire, and her mother told police Logan suffers from depression.

According to police, Logan is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 93 lbs., with brown eyes and brown braids in a bun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.