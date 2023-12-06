Detroit police search for 15-year-old girl last seen on Nov. 11

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 15-year-old Charity Lymon, who was last seen nearly a month ago.

Police say the teen left her home in the 7700 block of Minock and has not been seen since Nov. 11.

She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, about 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and black, blond and green hair. She was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.