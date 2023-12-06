Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for 15-year-old girl last seen on Nov. 11

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 6, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 6, 2023 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 15-year-old Charity Lymon, who was last seen nearly a month ago.

Police say the teen left her home in the 7700 block of Minock and has not been seen since Nov. 11.

She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, about 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and black, blond and green hair. She was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 11:53 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.