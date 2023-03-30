Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for 14-year-old girl missing after leaving Detroit restaurant

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 30, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 30, 2023 02:22
nataiga-carr.png
Nataiga Carr Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for two weeks.

Nataiga Carr was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, leaving a local restaurant near 8 Mile and Kelly. 

Police say Carr left the restaurant and did not return to her home in the 18900 block of Kingsville. 

She was last seen wearing a black coat, camouflage hooded sweatshirt and white shoes. 

According to the Detroit Police Department, she is 5 foot 4, has brown eyes and black braids and weighs 125 to 130 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 4:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.