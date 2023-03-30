Detroit police search for 14-year-old girl missing after leaving Detroit restaurant

Nataiga Carr Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for two weeks.

Nataiga Carr was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, leaving a local restaurant near 8 Mile and Kelly.

Police say Carr left the restaurant and did not return to her home in the 18900 block of Kingsville.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, camouflage hooded sweatshirt and white shoes.

According to the Detroit Police Department, she is 5 foot 4, has brown eyes and black braids and weighs 125 to 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.