Detroit police report zero arrests, 18 curfew violations tickets amid 2023 Ford Fireworks

(CBS DETROIT) - On Monday, thousands tuned in to the 2023 Ford Fireworks along the Detroit River.

The Detroit Police Department reported zero arrests during the show, according to preliminary stats; however, police say 18 curfew violation tickets were issued and seven parents received parental responsibility tickets.

"The Department would like to thank the hardworking men and women of DPD, and our partners who played a vital role including the City of Detroit, Tony Michaels and The Parade Company, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and Ceasefire who engaged with Detroiters and visitors," DPD said.

"The Department would also like to thank our law enforcement partners including Michigan State Police, Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Wayne State University Police Department, and our federal partners, for their assistance in making the fireworks a safe and enjoyable environment for all."

Last year, the department reported six arrests, but no curfew violations.